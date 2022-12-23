BAINBRIDGE — The Susquehanna String Band is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Bainbridge Town Hall Theater and Gallery at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, the band is reported to be unique among today’s traditional music groups.
Band members Rick Bunting, Dan Duggan and John Kirk are described as accomplished solo performers in a wide variety of styles of music. Their individuality is highlighted as they create an exciting ensemble effect in the performance of traditional music from America and the British Isles.
The Susquehanna String Band’s demonstration of versatility, vocal and instrumental skills led to two orchestral pieces being written especially for the trio. “The Celtic Suite” and “The Americana Suite,” both by Dave Harvey, have been performed with the Utica Symphony, Catskill Symphony, Schenectady Symphony, and Chamber Orchestra of Northern New York.
The doors will open at 6 p.m.
Reservations may be made by calling 607-288-3882.
General admission tickets are $15.
Works by Michael Price will be featured in the Gallery which will open at 6 p.m. and remain open through intermission.
The winter/spring schedule will include 7 p.m. Saturday performances by Remington Ryde on Jan. 21; the Kevin Prater Band on Feb. 25; David Davis & The Warrior River Boys on March 25; the Corvettes Doo Wop Revue on April 7; Cedar Ridge, a bluegrass band on April 22; Out of the Woodworks Players presentation of ‘Blythe Spirit,” May 5 through 7; and The B-G Fretted String Ensemble in association with the Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
Visit www.Jerichoarts.com for more information.
