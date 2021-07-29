CHERRY VALLEY — The Fenimore String Quartet will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug, 1, at Tuscarora at 2238 County Highway 50 in Cherry Valley.
Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks, admission for the outdoor concert has a suggested donation of $15. Chairs and blankets are suggested as well.
The group includes first violinist Ruotao Mao, second violinist Jennifer Reuning Myers, violist Joseph Lorang and cellist Ruth Berry.
Visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
