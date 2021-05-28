String quartet setto perform at WKC

The West Kortright Centre at 49 W. Kortright Church Road in West Kortright will present a live concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, by ETHEL, described as one of America’s most adventurous contemporary string quartets, featuring Ralph Farris on viola, Kip Jones and Corin Lee on violin and Dorothy Lawson on cello.
Performing Grace, a genre-crossing musical journey of redemption, Grace includes adaptations and arrangements of Ennio Morricone’s score for the 1986 film “The Mission,” Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Ghorak Dhanda Ho, a heartfelt discourse of faith in poetry and song, the theatrical spirit-play Mare Jatralu, Zuni and Hawaiian ritual sun chants and O Frondens Virga by the 12th Century German abbess Hildegard von Bingen, a voice of peace and clarity from the deep past.
Tickets will be sold by the “pod” of parties of two to eight people. Tickets for ETHEL range from $64 to $266 per group. Advance tickets are required. Ticketing will close at noon Friday, June 4. No tickets will be available for walk-ups.
WKC concerts will be held outdoors this season, rain or shine. All state and local COVID guidelines will be followed.
Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.