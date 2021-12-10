String Quartet to present concert for community

COBLESKILL — A free musical Christmas celebration will be presented for the Cobleskill community at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Cobleskill United Methodist Church at Chapel and North Grand.
According to a media release, Christmas selections will be performed by the Upper Catskill String Quartet and New Day – Voices of Schoharie. Scott Barton will serve as master of ceremonies.
The program has been designed to be a local version of the Christmas specials frequently televised during the holiday season.
Performing several Christmas favorites of their own will be the Upper Catskill String Quartet with violinists Heather Chan and Jessica Belflower, Amy Tomkins on viola and cellist Brittany Tissiere.
An Advent selection of poems by Mary Oliver will be read by Pastor Anna Blinn Cole.
The featured event of the evening will be a performance by the 13-member ensemble of New Day – Voices of Schoharie directed by Mark Pracher performing a cappella selections including the Pentatonix version of “Mary, Did You Know?” and other Christmas numbers.
A carol sing-along will be led by the church choir.
Greeting attendees and distributing the after-concert Christmas cookies will be the youth group of the church.
