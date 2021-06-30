The Upper Catskill String Quartet will present four free hourlong live performances, titled “Diverse Voices of American Music.” It will showcase the music of four composers representing demographics that are often overlooked in today’s classical concert programming, according to a media release..
The free performances will be as follows:
• 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Cobleskill United Methodist Church, outdoors under the church’s Catalpa Tree. In the event of bad weather, the program will be held in the church.
• 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, sponsored by the Jefferson Historical Society, indoors at the Maple Museum in Jefferson.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3 ,under the pavilion at Chalybeate Park in Sharon Springs, sponsored by the Klinkhart Hall Arts Center.
• 2 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the Landis Arboretum Meeting House performance area in Esperence.
The four composers presented in this performance are Florence Price, the first Black female composer to have a work performed by a major orchestra; Chinese American composer Zhou Long who received the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for Music; Amy Beach, considered one of the first successful American female composers of large-scale art music; and Astor Piazzolla who is known as the world’s foremost composer of “nuevo tango” music.
Performing as the Upper Catskill String Quartet are violinists Heather Chan and Jessica Belflower (replacing Nathan Lawrence for this program), violist Amy Tompkins and cellist Brittany Tissiere.
