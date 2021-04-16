Chenango Arts Council is hosting the 2021 Chenango Area Student Art student art show in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries as well as virtually, posted on CAC’s social media and website.
The exhibit will feature 3D art, drawings and paintings from Chenango County high school Students. First, second and honorable mention prizes will be awarded in each category with the winners announced at the close of the show, in addition to the recipients of The Lucy Funke and Chenango Music Scholarships.
“I’m always excited to see what the kids have created,” Executive Director Alecia Oneill said in a media release. “It’s really amazing. Posting the show online allows us to share that with more people, as well as making it easier for teachers and students to participate.”
The in-person exhibit opened Tuesday, April 13. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays or by appointment. The CASA Student Art Show will close on Friday, April 30
Chenango Arts Council is at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich. Requests for information or a private viewing can be made by calling 607-336-2787 or by emailing info@chenangoarts.org.
