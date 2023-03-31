HOBART — The Mount Utsayantha Regional Arts League will open its gallery season with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at MURAL at 631 Main St. in Hobart for “Quiet Moments in My Life,” a show of student art works. Refreshments will be served. The exhibit will remain on view through May 21.
According to a media release, the exhibit will feature works by students from Gilboa-Conesville Central School, Stamford Central School, and South Kortright Central School.
Students were selected for the exhibit by their art teachers. On Thursday landscape artist Robert Schneider and potter and MURAL president Rhonda Harrow Engel judged them.
Gallery hours are noon until 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Visit www.muralart gallery.org or find Mural on Main on Facebook for more information.
