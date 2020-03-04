The Cooperstown Art Association will hold an opening reception of two exhibits Friday, March 6, in Cooperstown.
The reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at 22 Main St.
“An Artistic Discovery,” a collective exhibit of artwork by high school students in Otsego County, will be on display in Gallery A.” the exhibit features artwork by about 100 students from Otsego County, representing about eight schools, as well as work by home schooled students.
“Robots Re-Wired,” in Gallery B, is a collaborative art project between Cooperstown Central School kindergartners and Milford Central School art students. The project involved art students at Milford to re-imagine the robot drawings of the Cooperstown students. The original robots and their re-wired models will be on display side by side.
Both exhibits will be on display through March 27. The gallery shop will also open for the season Friday.
