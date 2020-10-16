Stuff of Dreams Productions will return to Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta next week for a streaming event.

“An Evening with Lanford Wilson,” will be available for on-demand streaming on Oct. 23 and 24.

The production will feature three one-act plays by Wilson, “Days Ahead” with Gary E. Stevens, “Poster of the Cosmos” with Steve Dillon, and “The Moonshot Tape” with Brooke Tallman-Birkett.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/yxnuetzm.

The plays contain mature content. There will be no live audience in the theatre.

For more information, call 607-432-5407.

