Sultry soul mix to be provided at upcoming concert

WEST KORTRIGHT — The West Kortright Centre will present R&B/soul songstress Naiika Sings at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
According to a media release, Haitian-American singer-songwriter Naiika Sings has been compared to such luminaries as Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan and Whitney Houston. Two years ago, a video of her singing on a New York City subway went viral as millions watched a packed train of commuters lose their inhibitions in a spontaneous sing-along. In other videos, people danced in the aisles. “When Naiika sings,” said one post, “magic happens.”
Since then, she has continued to perform her sultry soul mix at venues including the Ashokan Center’s Summer Hoot last month, as well as the Museum of Folk Art and Lincoln Center (with the band All My Friends Are Stars).
Naiika also collaborated on the theme song for the 2020 Sundance/SXSW film selection “Coded Bias” about the racial shortcomings of facial recognition technology.)
She recently released her first album (and single of the same name), 2gether, and was the subject of a documentary, Out of Transit, by cinematographer Shravya Kag.
Food will be sold on-site by The Tulip and The Rose Café, starting at 6 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine, with reserved seating under the event tent, and general admission on the lawn. Tickets are $10 for WKC members or $15. Lawn tickets are free for children ages 12 and younger. Advance tickets are recommended, as tent seating is limited; walk-ups are welcome and will want to bring their own lawn seating. Advance ticketing will close at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.
Visit westkc.org, email info@westkc.org or call 607-278-5454 for more information and tickets.
