Summer exhibit celebrates artistic vision of 80's icon

Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will opens its summer season Saturday, May 29, with Keith Haring: Radiant Vision, a celebration of both the icon and his iconography in a show that introduces a new generation to the artist.
Haring, was born in 1958 and died in 1990. He is described as an accomplished and prominent American artist of the 1980s. During the course of his 10-year career, Haring rewrote the rulebook for contemporary art, integrating the seemingly disparate arenas of New York City’s gritty downtown counterculture and uptown art aristocracy.
According to a media release, the exhibit examines aspects of Haring’s life and career including his subway drawings and street art, gallery shows, the Pop Shop and commercial work.
Featuring more than 100 works from a private collection, the exhibit includes lithographs, silkscreens, drawings on paper and posters and details the full arc of Haring’s short but prolific career.
Haring fought for change using art as a platform for activism. In its entirety, the exhibit serves as a tribute to the iconic artist and his dedication to social justice and the betterment of young people worldwide.
Museum admission will be free for visitors 19 and younger during the exhibit which will close on Sept. 6.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information about the artist, the museum’s safety plan, hours and cost of admission.
