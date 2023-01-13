DELHI — As part of its Community Film Picks series, Bushel will screen 2021’s “Summer of Soul” directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. The doors will open at 6:45 p.m. The film will be followed by a disc jockey set from 9 to 10:30 p.m. with Darwin Marcus Johnson. The program is free to attend. Masks are optional but encouraged.
According to a media release, “Summer of Soul” is the acclaimed filmmaking debut of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Described as a powerful and transporting documentary, the part music, part historical record was created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, 100 miles south of Woodstock, the Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park, now Marcus Garvey Park. The footage was largely forgotten, until now.
“Summer of Soul” reportedly shines a light on the importance of history to one’s spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension, and more. “Summer of Soul” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.
Community Film Picks at Bushel takes place monthly on third Fridays. Bushel invites community members to propose films for future screenings. Email info@bushelcollective.org for more information.
The next screening will be “Latcho Drom” on Feb. 17.
Bushel is at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.