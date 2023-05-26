FRANKLIN — The Franklin Stage Company, Delaware County’s classical summer theater, recently announced that its 27th season will run from June 30 through Aug. 20.
According to a media release, the season will open with David Lindsay-Abaire’s comedy “Good People,” described as a funny and powerful play about trying to make the American dream a reality.
Five performances per week will be presented through July 16.
Next will be the return of A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company, directed by Rebeca Tomás from July 21 to 23.
Founded in 2010, A Palo Seco has been described as employing “lightning fast footwork” and has performed throughout the United States at such venues as Jacob’s Pillow.
The next weekend, July 28 to 30, FSC will feature a return engagement of Julian Fleisher and Band. Fleisher and his four-piece band perform both original tunes and classics from the Great American Songbook.
FSC’s final production of the season will be a world premiere play by Kyle Bass, which FSC commissioned in 2022. Set at the start of the American Civil War, “Toliver and Wakeman” dramatizes the experiences of two actual historic characters who lived locally.
Performances will be at Chapel Hall at 25 Institute St. in Franklin. Evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 p.m. Sunday shows are at 5 p.m.
General seating is provided. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $25 per person. Audiences are not required, but always encouraged, to wear masks.
Visit www.frankli nstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700 for more information and reservations.
