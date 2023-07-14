OXFORD — 6 On The Square’s second free summer concert will feature Brooklyn-based band Damn Tall Buildings at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in Oxford’s Lafayette Park.
According to a media release, the trio of guitarist/lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk and fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta started off as a ragtag crew of music students playing on New York City streets.
Bluegrass at heart, Damn Tall Buildings, audience members can expect them to pull from a wide range of Americana influences, including swing, ragtime, jazz and contemporary singer/songwriters.
Since their busking days, they have made four albums: 2014’s “Cure-All,” 2015’s self-titled record, 2019’s “Don’t Look Down” and 2022’s “Sleeping Dogs.” Fans and critics alike reportedly praise their energy during their live sets.
Bringing chairs or blankets is suggested. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move inside 6OTS.
Coming up are Alice Howe with Freebo on July 23, and The Pairs on July 30.
The concert series is sponsored by the Robert C. Smith Foundation, NBT Bank, Pete Perkins and Patocka’s Restaurant.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
