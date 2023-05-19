STAMFORD — Friends of Music of Stamford will present a chamber music performance by a trio configuration of Pegasus: The Orchestra at 3 p.m., Sunday, May 21.
The concert will be held in a new, larger location at the First Presbyterian Church, at 96 Main St. in Stamford.
The group features Eiko Kano on violin; Karén Hakobyan at the piano; and Sergey Antonov, who plays cello. The group was founded by Hakobyan in 2017.
According to a media release, the professional ensemble of world-class musicians is based in New York City with a stated mission to empower artistic freedom of expression. The orchestra brings together musicians and audiences of diverse backgrounds and cultural heritages by harnessing the power of music.
The Stamford program is centered around Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday, including works by Rachmaninoff, Haydn, and Mendelssohn.
Admission is by donation at the door. The suggested donation is $12 per person and $6 for seniors and students. There is no charge for those younger than 13.
Visit friendsmusic.org for more information including a schedule of concerts through November.
