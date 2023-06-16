STAMFORD — Friends of Music of Stamford will present a performance by pianist Andreas Klein at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 18.
According to a media release, the program will include works by Chopin, Bach, Beethoven, and Prokofieff.
The internationally-acclaimed artist is a German-born classical pianist, teacher and recording engineer/producer for classical music.
The concert will be hosted by and presented at First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main St. in Stamford.
Admission will be by donation at the door. The suggested donation is $12 per person and $6 for seniors and students. Those younger than 13 may attend for free. Cash or checks will be accepted. There are reservation or advance sale options. Masks are encouraged.
