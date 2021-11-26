SUNY Oneonta art alumni return for exhibit

SUNY ONEONTA — Dozens of alumni from SUNY Oneonta’s art department returned to campus to celebrate the recent opening of the college’s latest art exhibit, “What Can You Do with a Degree in Art,” a faculty show by Digital Art Associate Professor Sven Anderson.
According to a media release, Anderson shows his artwork alongside the professional and personal work of several of his students and alumni, demonstrating ways they have gone on to use their degrees. The exhibit will remain through Dec. 23, in all three art galleries (Martin-Mullen Art Gallery, Project Space Gallery and Open Space Gallery) in the Fine Arts building on campus.
“We’re especially excited about this exhibition because it really shows the diversity of decisions, art forms, and perspectives that can branch from one teacher and one degree,” Gallery Director Sarah Simpson said in the release. “It’s incredibly inspiring to see the amazing things students have gone on to accomplish with an art degree from SUNY Oneonta, and we were so happy to welcome them back to campus.”
The alumni artists featured in Anderson’s show represent many different sectors of the art world. After graduating from SUNY Oneonta, they went on to become engineers, animators, tattoo artists, costume and clothing designers, teachers, photographers, visual effects artists for video games and movies, graphic designers and web designers and software developers.
One of Anderson’s students, Stamford native David Stammel, Class of 2004, makes his living creating 3D art for video games, most recently for the Halo and Destiny series.
As further stated in the release, “The best part about being in Sven’s classroom was the support,” Stammel recalled while visiting campus for the show’s opening reception. “If you told him you wanted to do or create something, he’d believe in you and give you the runway to do it. It was an incredibly supportive environment.”
Another one of Anderson’s students, Kelly Christian, Class of 2014, is now a footwear designer for Steve Madden Kids. Christian, whose shoe designs and sketches are included in the gallery show, said Anderson was the reason she chose SUNY Oneonta in the first place.
Anderson earned an MFA in printmaking from the Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and a BFA in printmaking from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. He studied printmaking with Stanley William Hayter at Atelier 17 in Paris.
After starting his teaching career at West Texas A&M University in 1991 as a printmaking teacher, Anderson quickly realized that “computers could do a much better job than hands at some things.” With support from administrators and curiosity from students, he built one of the first digital art programs in the world.
Originally from Long Beach, California, Anderson has taught digital art at SUNY Oneonta since 1997 and has sponsored numerous faculty/student grants and independent studies. His interests include printmaking, woodworking and digital art. His work can be found in many collections in both the United States and Europe.
In his spare time, Anderson serves as an assistant for several of the Ansel Adams Gallery Photography Workshops in Yosemite.
With retirement on the horizon, Anderson said he wanted what could be his last art show at SUNY Oneonta to be “a big celebration of all the time I’ve been here and all the students that have enriched my life and taught me how to do a lot of these things.”
“That’s what this exhibition is about – celebrating all the things they have gone on to do,” he said, becoming emotional. “What I hope people take away from this thing is, gosh darn, he had a good time when he was here, his students enjoyed themselves, his students learned something valuable, and they went away with something that changed their life.”
SUNY Oneonta’s on-campus art galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday while classes are in session and by appointment.
