SUNY ONEONTA — The SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department’s presentation of “Bernhardt/Hamlet,” a play written by American playwright Theresa Rebeck, opened Friday, March 3, and will continue at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 7:30 p.m. March 7, 8 and 9.
According to a media release, the production shows the challenges faced by 19th-century actress Sarah Bernhardt in her role as Shakespeare’s Hamlet. The real-life Bernhardt performed as Hamlet in 1899, and this play captures both the drama and comedy of the international celebrity’s performance during that time.
The SUNY Oneonta production of “Bernhardt/Hamlet” is directed by John McCaslin-Doyle, professor of theater history, dramatic literature and acting, with help from the Mask and Hammer theater club, a campus organization that promotes opportunities for students of all majors to become involved in theater activities.
“’Bernhardt/Hamlet’ is a play about the reward of trying and learning something new,” McCaslin-Doyle said in the release. “The play depicts a script being written and rehearsed and what it means to be creative and courageous as a stage artist. It is a celebration of what is core to the liberal arts: the personal transformation which occurs during the process of studying new material.”
Full-time production staff roles include the scenic designer/technical director/scene shop manager, the costume designer/costume shop manager and the lighting designer/assistant scene shop manager. “Bernhardt/Hamlet” features 10 student actors and one student stage manager. Local students participating include Oskar Isaksson-Stahler of Franklin, Delaney Williams of Oneonta and Jessy Gardner of Davenport Center.
As further stated in the release by McCaslin-Doyle, “The play also discusses the ongoing struggle of what it means to be female in a male-dominated society. Does Hamlet need to be male? Is gender — and gender preference — the main thing that defines a character or a person?”
The “Bernhardt/Hamlet” production will be performed in Hamblin Theater at SUNY Oneonta. Tickets may be purchased online at oneonta.universitytickets.com, in person at the Hunt Union Information Desk between 1 and 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday and in person at the box office in the Fine Arts Center one hour before each scheduled performance. Ticket pricing is available along with more information at suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.