SUNY Oneonta is offering its 2020 Annual Juried Student Art Show completely online.
It can be found at https://adobe.ly/2xH1fis
The art show is usually presented each year in the Martin-Mullen Art Gallery on the college campus, but because of COVID-19, organizers shifted its presentation.
“After months of planning our traditional exhibition and switching to a completely remote and online process, we are finally celebrating student creativity that overcomes the limitations of social distancing and isolation,” gallery director Tim Sheesley said in a media release. “We are pleased to also continue our awards program."
More than 150 pieces of student artwork are on display. Featured artwork was chosen from an open jury process and works entered by the art faculty. Painting, drawing, sculpture, digital print, digital video and an assortment of mixed media make up this year’s offerings.
Awards include the Jean Parish Art on Campus Awards, the George E. Zimmerman Memorial Awards, the Martin-Mullen Art Gallery Awards and the Golden Artists Colors Inc. Gift Certificate Awards. New this year is the Andritz-Rightmire Award for Creativity. The cash awards to students are supported by gifts made to the Foundation at Oneonta.
Artist and curator Charles Bremer, who served as the juror for the selection of this year’s awards, said in the media release: “We are largely separated by required isolation. That consideration has meant that most of us will view the work, not in person, but by computer. Despite this limitation, it is wonderful to see this work being shared.”
Because the exhibit is not confined to a physical space, it will be available for an extended period of time, the release said. For more information, call Sheesley at 607-436-3456 or call the art gallery office 607-436-3456.
