GREENE — Chenango River Theatre will present “Shout! The Mod Musical,” from Friday, July 14, through Sunday, Aug. 6.
According to a media release, the show blends hip-swiveling hits with eye-popping fashions and outrageous dance moves. Audiences will be taken back to the music, styles and freedom of the 1960s.
The show follows five groovy gals coming of age during the days that made England swing. New arrangements will be heard of such classic tunes as “To Sir with Love,” “Downtown,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Goldfinger.”
Directed by Kory Yamada, a Minneapolis-based director and performer who staged CRT’s 2022 production of “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” she will also serve as vocal director and choreographer.
“Shout!” brings NYC actor Kimberly Wilpon (Green Girl) back to the CRT stage. Cincinnati actor Kara Ann Scullin (Blue Girl), and NYC actors Alex Lanning (Yellow Girl) and Lina Marie (Red Girl) are all making their CRT debuts. Also making her CRT debut is local performer Alondra Hughes (Orange Girl), who in 2022 played Deloris Van Cartier in “Sister Act” at Ti-Ahwaga Community Players in Owego.
The three-piece band will include lead Vicky Gordon on piano with Karen Clark and Micah Neiss on keyboard and drums.
A post-show talkback with the director and cast members will be held Friday, July 21.
The production is co-produced by the Raymond Corporation and NBT Bank.
Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at www.chenangorivertheatre.org or by calling the 24-hour box office line at 607-656-8499.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Chenango River Theatre is at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
