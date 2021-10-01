MOUNT VISION — The Visionary Stage for New & Explorative Art in Mount Vision will present “True Voyage Is Return: An Ambiguous Opera” at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
According to a media release, the Syndicate of Initiative will present a creative explosion of its experimental production described as evening of improvised dance, music and vocals, rooted in the text of Ursula K. Le Guin’s 1974 utopian science fiction novel “The Dispossessed.”
Tickets are a suggested donation of $18 and are available at https://tinyurl.com/uzx8mesj. Tickets will also be available at the door.
NYC event venue COVID-19 regulations will be in place including mandatory proof of vaccination and personal ID or proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test. Masks must be worn throughout the performance. The seating area will open at 7:45 p.m. and close promptly after the performance.
Visit www.thevisonaryny.com for more information.
