ONEONTA — Along with friends and family, Sing a Song of Broadway, the family-based Oneonta theater company, will present the concert “On the Street Where We Live” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5 Taft Ave. in Oneonta.
A mix of Broadway and jazz standards with some contemporary surprises will be performed off the front porch by the Taft Avenue Troubadors, featuring Gerry Falco on keyboard, Greg Langdon on saxophone, Marcel Smith on percussion and vocalists Xandry Langdon, Tiffany Gardner, Estefan Bonilla, Jeannie Langdon, Meera Lakshmi and David Jones.
The free concert will take place, rain or shine, with a limited number of folding chairs available.
Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are asked to consider wearing masks and monitoring their social distance.
