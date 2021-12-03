FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present an artist talk with upstate New York artist Lisbeth Firmin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. A reception will follow.
According to a media release, the talk is a companion to “Alone,” a solo exhibit of paintings by the artist, on view at the gallery through Dec. 19.
Firmin will be joined by her friend, poet Margot Farrington, whose insight and inspiration helped the new series to come to life. Farrington will read poems from her latest collection “The Blue Canoe of Longing” (Dos Madres Press, 2019) and perform two stories, one original, “Witnessed in Transit,” the other her version of an Irish tale.
Firmin’s artworks explore the relationship between people and their urban environment. Her urban landscapes follow in the tradition of earlier American realists such as John Sloan and Edward Hopper, depicting today’s life in the streets while reflecting modern themes of isolation and disconnection.
Over the last few years, she has been focusing more on the figure, painting the light on the figure in an urban environment. She uses the solitary figure in an urban setting in her paintings and prints almost exclusively now. The monotypes are all examples of this direction. The figures are all headed somewhere, no one knows where. They are alone, but perhaps not lonely.
During the lockdown of 2020, Firmin was doing a grat deal of driving around and one late summer day she ended up at Birch Creek, a small park that used to be a homestead near Fleischmanns. There is an old boarded up farmhouse there, abandoned and described as beautiful. It came to her that she could paint that and portray some bygone human history from the ruins.
She did the first painting, Birch Creek, and quickly found many more old places that spoke to her in this way, places once loved and then, for whatever reason, left to fall apart. The series of abandoned places marks a departure from her urban figurative theme, substituting houses for people and country for city.
The “Alone” exhibit represents a combination of Firmin’s urban figurative work, along with the series of abandoned places, done during the pandemic.
Visit lisbethfirmin.com for more information on the artist.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Call 646-883-9119 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.