COOPERSTOWN — The 1991 musical comedy-drama, “The Commitments,” will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at the Village Library at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown by the Film Society of Cooperstown.
A discussion led by Film Coop President Greg Klein will follow.
According to a media release, directed by Alan Parker, “The Commitments” tells the story of Jimmy Rabbitte, an unemployed Dublin boy who decides to put together an all Irish working class member soul band.
The film is based on a 1987 novel of the same name by Roddy Doyle. It was nominated for an Oscar in the film editing category.
“What a concept: a frank, entertaining and utterly believable movie about the sweet, small victories and fatal screw-ups of a young rebel soul band straight outta the Dublin ghetto, starring real musicians and singers whacking away at great R&B crackers from the sixties,” Susan Granger of American Film Classics colorfully describes in the release.
Find the Film Society on Facebook for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.