'The Craftsman' to be presented in Greene

From Oct. 8 to Oct. 24, Chenango River Theatre will present the second staging of “The Craftsman,” a new play by author Bruce Graham that was held over in its world premiere Philadelphia run.
It is a tale of ambition, genius and deception based on the true story of Dutch painter Han Van Meegeren, whose arrest and trial as a Nazi collaborator was a cause célèbre after World War II. A rich, reputable art dealer, Van Meegeren had sold rare Vermeer paintings, which the Dutch consider national treasures, to the Nazis. Charged with treason and on trial for his life, the “petty, passionate, manipulative and charming Van Meegeren gleefully embraces his trial to seek a revenge the prosecutors know nothing about,” according to a media release.
The Philadelphia Inquirer said the play is “A juicy slice of history ... also plenty to chew on as we contemplate the world, where fame seems based on popularity, where revenge has become a spectator sport, and where fake has become the new normal.”
Graham will be in attendance on opening night to see the show. CRT’s production includes revisions written after the Philadelphia premiere at The Lantern Theatre. Graham will be onstage after the show for a 15-20 minute question and answer session with the audience.
In the lead role of Han Van Meegeren, James Wetzel returns to CRT, where his most recent appearances include “The Immigrant” (2019) and “Taking Sides” (2016). CRT’s incoming Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis (who will be replacing the company’s founding Artistic and Managing Director Bill Lelbach at the end of this season) has been cast as Joseph Pillel, the Dutch Resistance fighter now leading the provisional government after the Nazis have been driven out of the country.
Heidi Weeks, known to Binghamton area audiences for roles in “The Smell of the Kill,” “Other Desert Cities” and “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help” plays Johanna, Van Meegeren’s wife. Michael Arcesi plays Abraham Bredius, the renowned art critic who validated the findings of multiple lost Vermeer paintings. Josh Sedelmeyer plays Boll, the prosecutor whose Jewish heritage influences his take on the prosecution of Van Meegeren as a traitor. Rounding out the cast are local actors Chris Nickerson and Ted Nappi, who have also been seen in multiple productions at other area theatre companies.
Directing and designing the set is Lelbach, in his final production before retiring after serving as the company’s sole full time employee for the last 15 years. “The Craftsman” is co-produced by IBM and an anonymous donor.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Friday and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $27 for all performances, except Thursday, which are $25. The recommended way to buy tickets is at: www.chenangorivertheatre.org.
Tickets can also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line at 607-656-8499.
The theatre is operating under CDC and state recommended guidelines. Masks are required to be worn inside the building at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.
The theatre is being cleaned and sanitized after each performance.
All performances are for vaccinated audiences only, except Thursday, Oct. 21. Attendees will need to show proof of vaccination.
Free tickets are available for high school and college students. Email tickets@chenangorivertheatre for reservations, which are required for the free ticket program.
Chenango River Theatre’s air-conditioned 99-seat theatre is at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene
