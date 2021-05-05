Stuff of Dreams and Bigger Boat Productions will host a production of Tennessee Williams’ classic drama "The Glass Menagerie," which will stream on May 28 and 29 and June 4 and 5 via the ShowTix4U platform.
The play is a memory of the Wingfield family with matriarch Amanda Wingfield watching over her children, Tom and Laura, and attempting to control their lives, presenters said in a media release. Amanda's one great wish is to have a "gentleman caller" come see Laura, marry her, and take her out of her life of illusions with her collection of glass animals. Tom's ambition is to free himself from his mother's nagging and get away from their dingy St. Louis apartment.
Michael Tamburrino, Lissa Sidoli, Caitlin Liberati and Casey Thomas will star in the show, under the direction of Gary E. Stevens. Tickets are $15 for the video-on-demand event.
Tickets for the May streaming may be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49856.
Tickets for the June streaming may be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49861.
The show is presented by arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc. on behalf of The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee.
