The Norwich Theater Company will host a virtual talent show premiering April 9. The deadline for applications is 8 p.m. March 15.
There will be three age categories for vocal performance or other talents in the miscellaneous category. Prizes will be awarded, with judges and people’s choice awards.
The show will be available through Thursday, April 15, for viewing and voting at www.norwichtheatercompany.com.
The awards show will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Visit http://ow.ly/IoOa50DFVT4 for an entry form and more information, or email talentshow@norwichtheatercompany.org for more information.
The company is also accepting applications to direct its 2021 summer musical, “Something Rotten!”
Submissions must be received by noon Monday, March 22. Visit http://ow.ly/4xsQ50DJgpd for submission guidelines.
