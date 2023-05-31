SIDNEY — Tickets are available for Tri-Town Theatre’s final show of its 59th season, the Broadway hit musical comedy “Little Shop of Horrors.”
According to a media release, performances will be held in the Sidney High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4.
Based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman and featuring a book by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Ashman, “Little Shop of Horrors” follows meek plant store attendant Seymour, his co-worker crush Audrey, her sadistic dentist of a boyfriend and the man-eating plant that threatens them and the world.
The production is directed by Tim Iversen and Kerri Hogle.
The cast includes Andrew Munro (Seymour), Evelyn Kinnear (Audrey), George Wells (Mr. Mushnick), Luis Rivas (Orin Scrivello, DDS) Shaun Smith (voice of Audrey 2) Sarah Norris (Crystal), Makenzie Cuozzo (Chiffon) and Yana King (Ronette).
Reserved seating tickets at $20 each are available at www.TritownTheatre.com.
Sidney High School is at 94 W. Main St. in Sidney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.