Out of the Woodwork Players will present virtual performances of “Steel Magnolias” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 and 3 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.
Tickets are $10 plus taxes and fees and are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39834
The play, based on the life of playwright Harley’s diabetic sister, Susan, largley takes place in Truvy’s beauty salon. According to presenters, excitement mounts as new salon assistant Annelle (Sarah Bittner) helps sharp-tongued Truvy (Evelyn Iversen) tackle the tresses of bride-to-be Shelby (Olivia Ketzak), daughter of super socialite M’Lynn (Cat Robinson). Regulars Ouiser (Marianne Johansen) and Miss Clairee (Dorothy Rudolph) round out the all-female cast directed by Debra Brennesholtz
The play was prerecorded “live” onstage with COVID precautions in place, and is only licensed to play virtually at the performance times.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.