WEST KORTRIGHT — The 34th annual Shakespeare in the Valley events will be presented at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, at West Kortright Centre.
According to a media release, performances will be in-person and fully staged.
Each evening will begin with an original play, “Eleventh Night, or What You Were,” by members of the Introduction to Acting workshop, led by Vanessa Van Burek and Mary Claire Davis.
There will be a picnic break at 7 p.m. for those who bring food and “Twelfth Night, or What You Will,” a production of the Shakespeare, Music for Shakespeare, Sound Tech and Costume Design workshops of the West Kortright Centre’s Young People’s Theater Arts Workshops will follow at 8 p.m. The Shakespeare workshops were led by Lillian Meredith, Stephen Bennett and Jess Mederos.
Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children aged 2 to 11. Children younger than 2 will be admitted for free.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road in West Kortright.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/4fjzzm7a for more information and tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.