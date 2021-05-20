COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will debut three exhibits Friday, May 21.
In Gallery A, the 30th annual “Essential Art” Regional Juried Show will be displayed, along with “Wild Things - Wild Places” by David Kiehm in Gallery B and the Cooperstown Central School Art Exhibit in Gallery C.
According to a media release, the “Essential Art” exhibit features artists who reside in New York State.
David Kiehm, grand prize winner of the 2019 Regional Juried Art Show, will present a solo show, Wild Things - Wild Places in Gallery B. Kiehm is a wildlife artist, who has partnered with CAA to teach classes in watercolor and illustration.
The exhibits in Gallery A and B will remain through June 23.
The CCS Art Exhibit, featuring works by K through 12 students, will remain in Gallery C through June 10.
CAA is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
