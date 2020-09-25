Cooperstown Art Association will premiere three exhibits Friday, Oct. 2.
ESSENTIAL ART: The 29th Annual Regional Juried Art Show and the Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club Fine Arts Exhibition, will be open through Oct. 30, and The Luck of the Draw Exhibit & Fundraiser will be open through Oct. 17. Because of COVID restrictions, there will not be opening receptions.
ESSENTIAL ART is a juried art show celebrating artists who live in New York. The jurors this year are Nancy Callahan and June Tyler. The exhibit will be on display in Gallery A.
The exhibit for the Luck of the Draw fundraiser will be on display in Gallery B. A limited number of Luck of the Draw tickets will be for sale at $80 each, starting Oct. 2. Each participant will rank their favorites on a “wishlist.” Tickets will be chosen at random and every ticket holder will go home with a work of art. The artwork will be on display and tickets will be on sale through Oct. 17. The drawing will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Those who buy tickets may also participate in the Joker’s Wild Raffle. With tickets $2 a piece or three for $5, ticketholders can take a chance on getting their ticket drawn to automatically win their first choice.
In Gallery C will be the annual Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club Fine Arts Exhibition, now in its 55th year. The members of the Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club are local and regional artists, and visitors to this show will find an multitude of techniques and styles, according to a media release. Membership in the Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club is open year round to all Otsego County artists.
All exhibits are at the Cooperstown Art Association Galleries at 22 Main St., in the Cooperstown Village Hall, at the corner with Fair Street. The exhibits are free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday.
For more information, call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com.
