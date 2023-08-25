EARLVILLE — Reyna & The Rustics will be welcomed back to the Earlville Opera House for an outdoor performance in the first of three Courtyard Series concerts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
According to a media release, the group will perform “songs from hill and holler with distinctive vocals, solid harmonies, and a unique blend of instruments.”
The release goes on to note that Reyna Stagnaro, John Crespi and Steve Skollar deliver a toe-tapping mix of Reyna’s signature originals, bluegrass, country, and blues with down-home flavor.
Tickets for are $12 for members or $15. A series offer is also available at $30 for members or $40.
A second concert will be held Sept. 16, and a third will follow on Oct. 14. Nate Gross will perform in September and Maximilian Eyle and John Driscoll will follow in October.
Visit www.earlvilleo perahouse.com or call 315-691-3550 for more information and tickets.
Earlville House Arts Center is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
