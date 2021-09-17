ONEONTA — Tickets sales are underway for the Bigger Dreams Productions presentation of Shirley Jackson’s “The Haunting of Hill House” as adapted for the stage by F. Andrew Leslie.
According to a media release, when paranormal psychologist John Montague (Steve Dillon) gathers three young people (Brooke Tallman, Courtney Murphy, Enoche Bunche) at Hill House to help him study psychic activity in the long empty house, they are strangely affected by the house itself which is looked over by Mrs. Dudley (Carol Dean).
The arrival of Dr. Montague’s wife (Cassandra Miller), a psychic and her traveling companion Arthur Parker (Christopher Law) adds another ingredient to the strange mix.
The production is directed by Gary E. Stevens and stage managed by Wilson Wells and Allie Tabor-Church.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 2, 8 and 9, and 2 p.m. Oct. 3, and 10, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors (60 and older) and students and are available www.biggerdreamsproductions.org.
Masks will be required as well as proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of attendance.
