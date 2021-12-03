Tickets on sale for musical

NORWICH — The magical and comedic “Broadway’s Next Hit Musical” will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, by the Chenango Arts Council in its Martin W. Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
The award-winning musical production is described as a improvisation that will amaze and delight audiences leaving them with the experience of seeing what has never before been seen and what will never be seen again. Songs will be developed on the spot from audience suggestions.
Tickets are available at chenangoarts.org and by calling 607-326-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.