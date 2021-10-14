DOWNTOWN — The Legendary Wailers will perform for all ages Friday, Oct. 15, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta. The doors will open at 6 p.m. Hanzolo will open the show.
Tickets are on sale at www.destinationoneonta.com at $10 per person.
According to a media release from concert presenters Destination Oneonta, “The Legendary Wailers carry on the legacy of Bob Marley and The Wailers, and what better way to celebrate our community than by getting together to dance to hits like ‘One Love,’ ‘Get Up, Stand Up,’ and so many more?” DO Director of Membership and Events Katrina Van Zandt said.
The group is led by Julian “Junior” Marvin, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica. He moved to London as a child, where his family and the UK theater community nurtured his love for acting and music. After appearing in The Beatles’ film “Help,” he followed with a number of appearances on British television and in the London cast of “Hair.”
In 1977, Marvin was invited to join both Stevie Wonder’s band and Bob Marley & The Wailers band. His parents and musician friends helped him decide to accept Bob Marley’s invitation because they were both Jamaicans.
The Exodus LP became Marvin’s debut with Bob Marley & The Wailers. In 1999, Time Magazine declared Exodus the Album of the Century, while “One Love” was named Song of the Millennium in 2000.
Marvin was lead guitarist and musical contributor on all subsequent Bob Marley & the Wailers albums and toured worldwide with the Wailers until Marley’s passing in 1981.
Since then, Marvin has released four CDs with The Wailers. In 2002, Marvin was included in Guitar World Magazine’s “Top 100 Guitarists of All Time” for his guitar solo on “Africa Unite” from the Bob Marley & The Wailers Survival album.
After touring with many incarnations of The Wailers since Marley’s passing, Marvin now fronts his own version of The Wailers.
Proof of full vaccination (at least two weeks since a final shot) is required for entry. Paper, digital apps, and photographs of valid documents will be accepted at the door, or a guest may provide proof of a negative molecular test taken within 48 hours of the concert.
All guests and staff will be required to wear face coverings while inside Foothills unless actively eating or drinking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.