GILBERTSVILLE —Tom Golden will sing a selection of classic American standards, featuring music from Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole and Elvis Presley, at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Empire House and Restaurant in Gilbertsville.
He has entertained for more than 40 years at engagements as diverse as Broadway road shows, Caribbean cruises, television and New York Nightclubs, he said in a media release.
Call 607-783-2859 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.