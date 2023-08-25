230826_ent_wailers_photo.jpg

The Wailers

 Contributed

EARLVILLE — The iconic sound of The Wailers will be live in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Earlville Opera House.

According to a media release, the legendary reggae band is on a national tour that kicked off in April. Audience members will witness the magic of the group’s timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s vast repertoire in a set described as truly unforgettable.

Under the guidance of Aston Barrett Jr., The Wailers continue to preserve the legacy of their iconic sound and they’re bringing their A-game to the stage. The addition of Mitchell Brunings, a vocalist with a soulful voice and powerful stage presence, has only added to the band’s already electrifying live shows.

The Wailers are also working on a new album, which is set to be released in the second half of 2023 produced by Emilio Estefan.

In 2020, The Wailers made a comeback with their new album, “One World,” which earned a 2021 Grammy® nomination for Best Reggae Album. The first single, “One World, One Prayer,” is an anthem for unity, love, and inclusivity, and features a blend of Jamaican reggae and urban Latin music.

Tickets are $54 for members or $60 for general admission.

Separate tickets for a pre-show party for those 21 and older are $40 per person.

The party will include music by the Laughing Buddha Episodes, local beers, Jamaican and Caribbean inspired food, ice cream, cupcakes, a souvenir show tumbler, backdrop pictures and dancing.

Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.

Visit www.earlvilleo perahouse.com for more information and tickets.

Tags

Trending Video