Town Hall Theatre and Gallery season opener date set

BAINBRIDGE — A county music concert will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Town Hall Theatre and Gallery at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge. The featured performers will be Corey Zink and his band.
According to a media release from the Jericho Arts Council, the performance marks the Theatre’s re-opening and first concert of the winter/spring season.
Zink’s Classic Country Roadshow will include a blend of stylistic songs along with many recorded by America’s best known traditional country music hit makers. Zink refers to the show in the release as good clean family fun with toe tapping music and something for the entire family to enjoy.
Over the years Zink has reportedly covered songs by some of his favorite artists including George Jones, Merle Haggard, Vern Gosdin, Randy Travis, Alan Jackson and George Strait. He began writing songs in his teens and quickly realized he couldn’t deny his love of writing and singing traditional country music. The Classic Country Roadshow combines original songs by Zink and his most requested covers of classic country hits.
The doors will open at 6 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $6 for students younger than 13 to $32 for a family with a general admission price of $15. A season’s pass is $145.
Tickets may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
Proof of vaccination will be required at the door and masks must be worn inside the venue.
JAC will continue to monitor applicable CDC, state and county guidelines, regulations, policies, recommendations and industry guidelines with respect to vaccination, masks, social distancing and all other matter of safety for the well-being of its audience members.
A second concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, with the bluegrass band Nothin’ Fancy.
As further stated in the release, established in 1976, the Jericho Arts Council is an all-volunteer 501c3 arts organization based in a restored century-old building that houses one of the few remaining proscenium theaters in the area.
In addition to musical and theater performances, a gallery committee presents art shows in conjunction with performances, as well as a holiday craft show, fine arts and student shows.
The gallery presentation scheduled for Feb. 12 and 26, will feature Alyssa Harding’s art students from Bainbridge-Guilford Central School.
Visit www.Jerichoarts.com for more information.
