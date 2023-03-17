WALTON — Music on the Delaware’s Coffeehouse at the Walton Theatre will feature musicians Linda Hickman and Iris Nevins on whistle, wooden flute, and Irish harp in a concert of traditional Irish music from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
According to a media release, the two performers have been playing Irish traditional music together for more than 20 years.
Nevins has been active in Irish music in New York and New Jersey since 1976. She teaches Celtic guitar and harp and oversees the music program at the Irish American Association of Northwest New Jersey. In addition, she builds and repairs harps.
Hickman teaches traditional Irish flute and tin whistle. She and Nevins run local sessions in the New Jersey area. Hickman also partners with the New Jersey Folklife Center to bring a wide variety of performing folk artists to Zoom programs for people with disabilities.
They will perform traditional Irish dance tunes Sunday as well as O’Carolan compositions from the early 1700s.
The concert will also be available through Zoom.
Visit www.musico nthedelaware.org for more information.
