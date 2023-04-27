ONEONTA — “Champion,” composed by six-time Grammy Award-winning Terrence Blanchard, will be the next live high definition screening by the Metropolitan Opera.
It will be presented at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, in the upstairs theater at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the opera tells the real-life story of world champion boxer Emile Griffith, a man haunted by memories of his past who struggled to reconcile his sexuality in a hyper-macho world.
“Champion” contains adult themes, sexually explicit language and physical violence. The production also uses strobe-light effect. Its run time is 200 minutes.
Tickets prices are $20 for adults, $18 seniors, $15 for Glimmerglass Guild members, and $10 for students.
The doors will open at noon.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/ for more information on the Met’s live theater transmissions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.