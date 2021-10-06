Keeping true to FIDDLERS! tradition, The Tremperskill Boys will kick off the weekend’s festivities with a free concert of Catskills tunes, original songs, plus Irish and Scottish melodies at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at in Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in Stamford. Attendees are welcome to gather around the gazebo with their own blankets or lawn chairs for the show.
The Tremperskill Boys band was founded in 2008 by John Jacobson, and he named it for the creek that runs past his home in Andes. In addition to Jacobson’s fiddle, the band included guitar, banjo, and mandolin — later adding string bass, button accordion, flute and an occasional keyboard. The current group has been together for many years: Jacobson on fiddle and calling; Dane Scudder on fiddle, banjo and calling; Chris Carey on banjo; Sheila Addison on guitar; Amy Lieberman on string bass; and Ginny Scheer on silver flute.
The concert will include a variety of tunes drawn from a repertoire of Catskills tunes, especially ones learned from Hilt Kelly, Irish and Scottish tunes common in northern and southern regions, and original songs by Jacobson.
Audience members will be asked to socially distance themselves from other viewing groups. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for use.
FIDDLERS 28!, an annual celebration of fiddling, will follow on Sunday, Oct. 10, at Roxbury Arts Group. For more information, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908.
