Tri-Town to present musical version of 'Jekyll and Hyde'

The Tri-Town Theatre will present “Jekyll and Hyde, the musical,” based on the story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring pop rock hits from award winners Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse.
According to a media release, “Set in gothic London of the 1880s, Dr. Henry Jekyll, played by Peter Okoniewski, is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can cure mankind of their most base and evil desires. However, rebuked by the Board of Governors, from whom he asks for funding and permission, Jekyll decides to make himself the subject of his own experiment and accidentally unleashes his inner demons that manifest into the loathsome creature known as Mr. Edward Hyde.”
Stage Director Kate Murray and Music Director Rob Egan lead a multi-generational cast that also features an orchestra conducted by Claudia Kachmarik, lighting by Nathaniel Iverson, sound by David Geasey and Grace Goosman, set by Dan Spencer and costumes by Mary Hiller.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students/seniors and are available at the door.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday March 13, and Saturday March 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday March 15.
The performace will take place at Sidney High School Stage at 95 West Main St. in Sidney.
