Tributary to play Sunday

FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Tributary, featuring Kathy Shimberg, Dane Scudder and Ed Haher, to the Music at the Market outdoor stage on Sunday, July 25. They will play for listening and dancing on fiddles, banjos, guitar and piano/keyboard from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
According to presenters, the band welcomes audience participation, questions, requests and incidental dancing to their down-home, informal, traditional string band music.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own chairs.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and includes food and home décor vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.
Visit www.franklinlocal.org/matm2021/ for more information.
