COOPERSTOWN — Live Music Cooperstown, a nonprofit community group and live music promotion service, will present the Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Acoustic Tribute concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Natty Bumppo’s in Hoffman Lane in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the concert will feature Eric Slifka and Alessandro Chilelli in their first appearance in Otsego County.
Donations to Live Music Cooperstown will be taken at the door and used to fund the production of future concerts.
Visit facebook.com/groups/LiveMusic Cooperstown for more information.
