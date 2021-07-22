COOPERSTOWN — The Musicians of Ma’alwyck will return to Hyde Hall for a lawn concert with guest artists at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23.
Jörg-Michael Schwarz on violin and Katrina Smith on viola, will join Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz, MOM director and violin player, to perform Dvorák‘s Miniatures paired with the trio of George Templeton Strong.
Tickets may be purchased through HydeHall.org or at Eventbrite. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be moved to Milford Community Center.
Visit hydehall.org for more information.
According to a media release, the program draws on the insights of Strong who chronicled the musical scene in early America in his diaries. His sons were friends of the Clarke family and spent time at Hyde Hall.
Hyde Hall was conceived and constructed by George Clarke (1768-1835), an Englishman whose great-grandfather and namesake was prominent in the colonial government of New York.
