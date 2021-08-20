FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome the musical trio, Local Seisiún (pronounced say-shoon), to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
According to presenters, the group includes friends, Jean Withrow on concertina, Jim Haggerty on whistle and open-hole wooden flute and Kathy Shimberg on fiddle. They will play traditional Irish tunes.
The band grew out of a continuing friendly session in Bainbridge and is beginning its 15th year.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street.
