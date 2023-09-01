NORWICH — The upcoming 29th annual Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival is expected to feature more than 100 new and veteran juried artists in East Park and West Park in downtown Norwich. The event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10. Saturday’s hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Sunday’s will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a media release, earlier in August, Sunshine Artist magazine announced the release of its 2023 200 Best Shows in America, ranking the most profitable art and craft festivals in the country based on sales reported by artists in 2022. “We’re so excited to announce that Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival ranked No. 25 in the Fine Art & Design Show category,” Board President Laura Parker noted in the release.
Included at the Festival, described by organizers as art in the heart of New York, will be ceramics, drawings, fiber, wearable fiber, glass, jewelry, metalwork, mixed media, oil and acrylic paintings, photography, sculpture, watercolor paintings, and wood.
Artists will be seen working at their crafts and there will also be tai chi, storytelling, juggling, poetry, literary, dance and musical presentations and performances throughout the two-day event.
One booth will feature a display and sale of art works by area high school seniors referred to in the release as “emerging young artists.”
Visit www.colorsacpe.org for more information.
