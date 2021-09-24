COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will host an opening reception for two new exhibits from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
According to a media release, the Central New York Watercolor Society will present its annual members only juried exhibit in Gallery A. The exhibit features selected works by both signature and associate members of the society and Friday’s reception will provide an opportunity to not only view the watercolor paintings but also meet and interact with artists from the society. The juror of this year’s exhibit is David R. Smith.
In Gallery B a solo show by Emilie Rigby will feature her recent wood-burned artworks, focused on the subject of birds. Rigby is a green woodworker, botanical illustrator and pyrographer whose work celebrates the beauty of the natural world. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental science which has served as inspiration and foundational knowledge for her artwork. She lives in a cottage on a lake in Upstate New York where she makes art, chops wood and enjoys nature.
Both exhibits will remain on display through Oct. 29.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 607-547-9777 for more information.
