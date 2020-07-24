COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will welcome back patrons of the arts on Friday, July 24, with two new exhibits in its galleries at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, new and recent works by Cooperstown artist Ashley Norwood Cooper will be presented in the exhibit, “Accommodating the Mess,” in Gallery A. Rainer Gardner-Olesen, winner of the CAA’s annual Art Scholarship, will have his artwork featured in Gallery B.
Both exhibits will remain through Aug. 15. Hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Gallery Shop will also be open during those hours.
The National Juried Art Exhibition will continue its online presence through Aug. 14. A link to that exhibit is accessible at www.cooperstownart.com.
As further stated in the release, to ensure a safe experience for visitors and staff, masks and maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others when possible will be required. Visitors will register at the front desk, in the event contact tracing becomes necessary.
Only two visitors at a time will be permitted in the Gallery Shop and Gallery B.
Visitors are asked not to visit the galleries if they have are or have recently exhibited any symptoms of COVID-19.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com or email gallery@cooperstownart.com for more information.
